It can often be hard for an artist to transition to a mature actor and singer if they began their career as a child under the spotlight. But Selena Gomez has done it with utmost sincerity and effortlessness. She not only made her career in the acting industry but also became one of the best pop singers in Hollywood. Apart from being a singer-turned-actress, she also has a globally acclaimed brand named Rare Beauty and has often shown her interest in fashion.

Even after being such a huge celebrity, Gomez is known for being a humble and down-to-earth person. She likes to live a simple life. When not working, she can be seen with her close friends and family or her fiancé, Benny Blanco, enjoying little things. So, while she can sport sexy, luxurious cut-out gowns at parties and events like the MET Gala or the Oscars, she can also slay in casual outfits like simple jeans and a T-shirt. Scroll ahead to read more about her best fashion moments and a few of her affordable choices.

Selena Gomez’s Best Fashion Moments

6. Creative Arts Emmy Awards (2009)

From the beginning of her career, Selena Gomez has been known for donning stunning long gowns and short mini dresses, and her team has always kept a good eye on designers in terms of choosing the perfect couture. At the initial phase of her career, when she was known for being a Disney child artist, her TV show, The Wizards of Waverly Place, was nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy. In that event, she wore a gray-silver Marchesa Resort gown and paired it with complementary jewelry. Mind you, she was just 17!

Selena Gomez at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2009 pic.twitter.com/SiYQyoHQ72 — FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@selenalamuneca) June 17, 2023

5. MTV Video Music Awards (2013)

This is definitely one of the best fashion moments in Selena Gomez’s career. She looked absolutely breathtaking in an Atelier Versace dress with an ‘exposed bustier’ and a thigh-high slit. The outfit was in itself a statement piece, but it was her silver cap-toe pumps that grabbed major attention.

selena gomez at the mtv video music awards wearing atelier versace (2013). pic.twitter.com/DDmDKe0InK — dessa (@sgrmuse) September 11, 2023

4. In New York During Her Music Promotion (2019)

The Calm Down songstress is known for taking risks when it comes to fashion. She has often tried something absolutely different from her usual style and emerged victorious like a queen. Once, while promoting her music in 2019 in New York, she was spotted wearing a Ganni dress featuring an animal print pattern. She completed the look with a pair of black boots, a nude sling bag, golden bangles, and smokey eyes. It was the era of her smokey-eyes look.

3. American Music Awards (2019)

Talking about breaking her usual fashion patterns, Selena Gomez once wore a bright neon yellow Versace mini dress with a ruffled pattern, which she paired with matching pump heels at the American Music Awards 2019. She served the look with a side of complementary layered neckpiece and a short bob hairstyle.

2. Academy Museum Gala (2022)

Selena Gomez has not only worn body-hugging dresses or sparkly outfits, but she has also adorned pantsuits and served boss lady vibes at several events. At the Academy Museum Gala in 2022, she wore a Giorgio Armani black pantsuit featuring a low-cut top, which came with trousers and a blazer. She completed the look with silver chandelier earrings and a jumbo finger ring.

Selena Gomez looking gorgeous at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F3xmUy0X8f — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) October 16, 2022

1. Screen Actors Guild Awards (2022)

Selena Gomez knows how to win hearts in a black ensemble. At the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown with structured statement sleeves and a sleek cut-out. The Only Murders in the Building actress accentuated the look with a layered Bulgari collar neckpiece, matching ear studs, and a ring. She completed the look with a sleek bun and subtle makeup, and it was everything elegant.

Selena Gomez wearing Oscar de la Renta gown at the SAG Awards. 🖤 https://t.co/KW28TpCWyL pic.twitter.com/egAmJPBPuY — ana (@withluvselena) April 24, 2023

Selena Gomez’s Affordable Alternatives

5. Casual Rainbow Tie-Dye T-Shirt

The singer-turned-actress has been seen wearing luxurious ensembles time and again, but she has also stepped out in the city in affordable clothes. She has worn everything from $15 Target tops to $30 Zara sweats. Back in 2018, she once sported a casual rainbow tie-dye T-shirt and black trousers. It looked quite affordable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

4. Red Tucker Jacket From Brandy Melville

Selena Gomez once went out on a family outing wearing a simple tee, jeggings, and a bright red tucker jacket from Brandy Melville. She has even worn Victoria’s Secret’s $42 slip-on dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

3. Black Long-Sleeved Top From Urban Outfitters

The Emilia Perez actress has always kept her affordable options open. In the Rare Beauty behind-the-scenes video, she was once seen in a black long-sleeved top from Urban Outfitters for $44.

In the Rare Beauty behind the scenes video, @SelenaGomez wore a long sleeve top from @urbanoutfitters ($44). Details > https://t.co/drYLTbRm0q pic.twitter.com/xCwak5xprw — SelenasCloset.com (@selenascloset) March 1, 2020

2. Zara Cable-Knit Sweater

In November 2021, Selena Gomez sported a $39.95 Zara cable-knitted sweater. The white cable-knit sweater is quite familiar to everyone.

1. Urban Outfitters Def Leppard 1983 Tour T-Shirt Dress

Another Urban Outfitters piece she wore during a TikTok video costs $39.

November 30, 2021 – .@SelenaGomez posted new video on her TikTok #SelenaGomez wearing a @UrbanOutfitters Def Leppard 1983 Tour T-Shirt Dress ($39).✨🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/5lmMgG6lUn — Outfits by Selena, FAN PAGE (@outfitsbyselena) November 30, 2021

Well, she can do anything. Whether wearing a glam outfit for an event or a casual look for a coffee run, Selena Gomez always knows how to dress the part!

