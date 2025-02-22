Selena Gomez might be head over heels for Benny Blanco, but changing her last name? Not happening. Ever. The singer, actress, and Rare Beauty queen made it crystal clear—she’s sticking with Gomez, wedding bells or not.

In a new Vanity Fair interview, the 32-year-old star spilled on her relationship with Blanco and how they’re keeping things real. There might be marriage on the cards. But pressure? Absolutely not. As the actress put it: “I want him to always be himself,” she said. “I always want to be myself.”

And that includes keeping her name. She’s had it since starting on Barney & Friends over 20 years ago. It’s tied to her career, from Wizards of Waverly Place to Rare Beauty. Some celebs take their partner’s name, and that’s cool. But Selly is not budging. “I’m not changing my name no matter what,” she told the outlet. “I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

Fair enough. She’s been Selena Gomez since long before she was topping charts and launching beauty empires. And honestly, could you even imagine calling her anything else? She and Blanco have been dating since July 2023, but their friendship goes way back. And according to her, this is the relationship. “I’ve never been loved this way,” she admitted.

To those unversed, Gomez and Blanco have worked on multiple songs together. In 2015, Blanco co-produced Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love for her Revival album. In 2019, they dropped I Can’t Get Enough with Tainy and J Balvin. Now, they’re releasing a joint album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025. It includes Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up featuring Gracie Abrams.

Blanco, for his part, isn’t shy about how he feels. He called Sel “the coolest, nicest, sweetest” person and straight-up said she was his best friend. That’s cute. But he also let it slip that he’s thinking about marriage.

“He can’t lie,” Gomez joked after Blanco hinted at a proposal on The Howard Stern Show. “I was dying laughing, like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?’”

In other news, Gomez is keeping details of Blanco’s proposal private. In Interview Magazine on Feb. 14, she called it “really sweet” but didn’t share much. Blanco proposed in December after dating Gomez in June 2023. He didn’t tell her friends about the ring beforehand. Gomez said she’s saving proposal details “for our kids.”

Blanco called it the “sickest surprise” and joked about sneaking around to plan it. He admitted Gomez got suspicious when he stayed out late. “I almost did it early,” he said. “But I nailed it.” Gomez agreed.

