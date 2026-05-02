Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and the team have created history at the box office. The historical action drama Raja Shivaji registered the biggest opening for a Marathi film. New milestones have now been achieved as it has surpassed every single opening week collection in the language. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected 9-10 crore on day 2, including the Hindi and Marathi versions. It maintained a healthy momentum, with only 19-27% drop from the opening day of 12.40 crore. There was a slight reduction in screen count, but that did not stop Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial from clocking the double-digit score.

The cumulative total in India reaches 21.40-22.40 crore net. It is now inches away from surpassing the domestic lifetime of Dilip Prabhavalkar’s 2025 blockbuster, Dashavatar. Raja Shivaji has also become the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026, going way past Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore). It is now only behind Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, which has earned over 28 crore in India.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 9-10 crore

Total: 21.40-22.40 crore

Beats every single opening week collection in Marathi cinema!

Within 24 hours, Salman Khan co-starrer had surpassed every single opening week collection in the history of Marathi cinema. It has moved way past Kedar Shinde’s Baipan Bhari Deva (2023), which had collected 12.40 crore in its opening week and held the #1 spot.

Check out the top 5 highest opening week collections of all time in Marathi cinema (net earnings):

Raja Shivaji: 21.40-22.40 crore (estimates) Baipan Bhari Deva: 12.40 crore Navra Maza Navsacha 2: 12.25 crore Naach Ga Ghuma: 11.15 crore Dharmaveer 2: 10.94 crore

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