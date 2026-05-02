Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of Bhooth Bangla. A reunion with his favorite director, Priyadarshan, was indeed the right decision. The horror-comedy is enjoying a record-breaking run. In the last 24 hours, it has surpassed an Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan & a Prabhas film. Scroll below for the day 15 worldwide box office update!

Bhooth Bangla enjoys a steady overseas run

Despite new domestic and international competitors, Paresh Rawal co-starrer is film is holding its fort well. On day 15, it added 1.25 crore gross more to its kitty. The overseas earnings have now surged to 53.50 crore gross.

It is on the right track to beat Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (57.25 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crore). The third weekend will boost collections, helping it achieve the milestone within the next two days. Post that, it will compete against Sooryavanshi (61 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest-grosser in the post-COVID era.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 228.92 crore gross in 15 days. This includes 148.66 crore net, which is about 175.42 crore gross from the domestic market.

In the last 24 hours, the horror-comedy has climbed up the ladder among the top 100 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide. It has surpassed Salman Khan’s Tubelight (223.24 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal (223.36 crore), and Prabhas’ Adipurush, which grossed 228.46 crore globally in the Hindi belt!

Not just that, Akshay Kumar is also aiming to achieve another milestone. His latest release is inches away from surpassing Airlift (231.60 crore) and emerging as his 8th highest-grossing film of all time. That feat will also be achieved today.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 15 Summary

India net: 148.66 crore

India gross: 175.42 crore

Overseas gross: 53.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 228.92 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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