Raja Shivaji has surpassed all expectations at the Indian box office. Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial was enjoying massive pre-release buzz, but the strong content helped it achieve new heights. The historical action drama has made the biggest opening for a Marathi film. Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vidya Balan co-starrer has achieved another big milestone. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn on day 1 (all languages)?

The official figures are out, and Raja Shivaji collected 12.40 crore net on day 1, including both the Marathi and Hindi belts. Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial has created history for Marathi cinema, recording the biggest-ever opening. In fact, it is the first film in the language to score double digits on its debut. Along with the strong word of mouth, the Maharashtra day holiday boosted footfalls in Pune, Mumbai, and other leading markets.

Back in 2019, Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s Thackeray registered the highest opening in Marathi, accumulating 6 crore net. The May Day release has surpassed those figures, with a collection almost 106% higher. Mind-boggling, isn’t it? It will now be exciting to see where it lands in its first weekend.

Enters Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 biggest openers!

First things first, Riteish Deshmukh has an unbelievable star pull in the Marathi belt. If one considers his solo lead roles, the historical action drama has recorded his highest opening ever. In terms of multi-starrers, Raja Shivaji holds the 9th spot behind Humshakals.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s all-time highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Housefull 4: 16.50 crore Ek Villain: 16.72 crore Total Dhamaal: 16.50 crore Housefull 3: 15.21 crore Housefull 2: 14 crore Grand Masti: 12.51 crore Humshakals: 12.50 crore Raja Shivaji: 12.40 crore Housefull: 10 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 12.40 crore

India gross: 14.63 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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