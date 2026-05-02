Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 has struck the right chords with cine-goers. Despite many local releases, the American comedy drama has delivered the highest opening day for a Hollywood film in 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update.

Makes a 5 crore+ opening in India!

The Indian ticket windows are offering a feast of Hollywood movies. There are plenty of options, including Project Hail Mary, The Mummy, and Michael, among others. According to Sacnilk, The Devil Wears Prada 2 remained the #1 choice of cine-goers among English releases, bringing in 3.8 crore net on day 1.

David Frankel’s directorial had also registered respectable footfalls in paid previews, bringing in a total net collection of 1.7 crore. This takes the combined opening-day collection to 5.5 crore net, which is impressive given the massive competition from big local releases. Including GST, the overall earnings stand at 6.49 crore gross.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 1.7 crore

Day 1: 3.8 crore

Total: 5.5 crore

Beats Michael to deliver the biggest Hollywood opening of 2026

Anne Hathaway starrer was competing against Jaafar’s Jackson’s Michael, which had delivered an opening of 5.4 crore net in India, including paid previews of 1.7 crore. Drumrolls, please! The Devil Wears Prada 2 has surpassed its rival by a slight margin to score the biggest opening of 2026 for Hollywood. The trends are favorable, so the footfalls will only surge during the opening weekend. Exciting times ahead!

Here are the highest Hollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net earnings):

The Devil Wears Prada 2: 5.5 crore (including paid previews) Michael: 5.4 crore (including paid previews) Project Hail Mary: 2.25 crore The Mummy: 1.7 crore The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 90 lakh

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 5.5 crore

India gross: 6.49 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 China Box Office: Surpasses Predecessor’s Lifetime Total In Just 2 Days!

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