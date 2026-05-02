The Devil Wears Prada 2 is doing well at the box office in China, so much so that it has already earned twice the lifetime total of the OG film. The sequel recorded the biggest opening day of 2026 for Hollywood. It is also looking for a solid opening weekend at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel has received higher ratings than the original movie from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The OG movie earned 75% from the critics, while the sequel has scored 77%. The critics’ consensus stated, “Meryl Streep still wears Miranda Priestly like a finely-tailored suit in this sinfully enjoyable sequel, which is dressed to the nines in off-the-rack wish fulfillment and some trenchant observations about the state of modern media.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the China box office

According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $2.5 million on Thursday, opening day at the box office in China. It is Hollywood’s biggest opening day of 2026. The sequel collected another $2.4 million on Friday, which was a holiday in China. It declined by 4% from opening day despite losing half of its screenings. In just two days, the film has reached $4.9 million in China.

Earns 2X the entire lifetime collection of the original film in China

It has also been reported that the sequel has already surpassed The Devil Wears Prada’s lifetime box-office total in China. For the unversed, The Devil Wears Prada collected $2.4 million in its theatrical run at the box office in China. In two days, the sequel has collected $4.9 million in China, already beating the China total of its predecessor. It is one of the notable milestones achieved by the Meryl Streep starrer even before it officially debuts worldwide.

More about the film’s box office performance

According to the data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $510k in pre-sales for today and is playing over 43k screenings. It is expected to earn between $8 million and $11 million at the box office in China during its opening weekend. Therefore, the film will open to a weekend gross around F1’s $9 million and Barbie‘s $8.1 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is tracking to earn between $75 million and $80 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It earned $10 million in its previews in North America. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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