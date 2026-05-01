The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been released worldwide and is already making headlines with its strong previews. The comedy drama is eyeing a stellar start at the box office in North America. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep will kick off the summer box office with strong numbers. It will be against Michael’s second frame, and it is no less than a 2023 Barbenheimer kind of situation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The comedy drama is the sequel to the 2006 movie, and the anticipation around it was very strong. It received 78% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Their collective consensus reads, “Meryl Streep still wears Miranda Priestly like a finely-tailored suit in this sinfully enjoyable sequel, which is dressed to the nines in off-the-rack wish fulfillment and some trenchant observations about the state of modern media.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s box office previews collection in North America

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is collecting solid numbers at the box office in North America from the Thursday previews. According to Deadline‘s report, The Devil Wears Prada is collecting an estimated $10 million from the Thursday previews at the domestic box office. Although it is below last year’s summer kickoff, Thunderbolts ($11.5 million), is almost on par with The Little Mermaid’s $10.3 million preview collection, and it was the 2023 summer kickoff release.

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s opening weekend projection

It has also been reported that the film has registered strong pre-sales of $20 million. The sequel was released nearly 20 years after the original movie. In North America, the film is tracking to earn between $73 million and $80 million on its opening weekend. It has also been released worldwide, as per the report, and is expected to earn $100 million overseas. The sequel is eyeing a $180 million global start this weekend.

What is the film about?

The story follows Miranda Priestly as she nears retirement and reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant-turned-rival, Emily Charlton. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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