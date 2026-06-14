Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, has achieved another amazing feat at the North American box office. The horror movie has earned a few more screens in its home territory owing to its strong run. The micro-budget horror genre is unstoppable, and it has surpassed Us to enter the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror movies at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.
Obsession’s latest collection in North America
The Curry Barker horror sensation has earned an insane $6.2 million on its 5th Friday at the North American box office. It has only dropped by 17% since last Friday. The distributors added another 168 theaters on Thursday, bringing the total to 3,068 locations across North America. It is now facing Disclosure Day, and as a result, the film has dropped to #2 in the domestic rankings.
Surpasses Us to break into the all-time top 10 for horror movies
Us, directed by Jordan Peele, was the 10th biggest horror hit ever at the North American box office. Obsession has surpassed Us $175.1million domestic gross and A Quiet Place II to become the all-time 9th-highest-grossing horror movie in North America.
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Check out the latest top 10 biggest horror hits of all time in North America
- It (2017) – $328.8 million
- The Sixth Sense (1999) – $293.5 million
- Jaws (1975) – $273.6 million
- The Exorcist (1973) – $231.0 million
- Sinners (2025) – $214.4 million
- It Chapter Two (2019) – $211.6 million
- A Quiet Place (2018) – $188.0 million
- Get Out (2017) – $175.8 million
- Obsession (2026) – $175.6 million
- Us (2019) – $175.1 million
More about the movie
Obsession is tracking to earn between $20 million and $23 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. This weekend, it is expected to surpass A Quiet Place as the 7th-highest-grossing horror movie ever. Globally, the horror sensation has hit $248.9 million so far, and it’s still counting.
Box office summary
- Domestic – $175.6 million
- International – $73.3 million
- Worldwide – $248.9 million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
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