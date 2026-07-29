The Odyssey North America Box Office: Surpasses Inception & The $300M Milestone( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Prime Video)

The Odyssey has recorded the biggest second Monday ever for R-rated movies at the box office in North America. It has also reached a major domestic milestone, surpassing another of Christopher Nolan’s blockbusters. The epic has achieved all these feats in just 11 days at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has crossed the $650 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is Nolan’s first epic ever, and the film is breaking several records. It has strong potential to beat Christopher Nolan’s top-grossing movie and take the crown. The first epic will cross the $700 million milestone worldwide before hitting its third weekend.

The Odyssey crosses the $300 million milestone at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey collected $14.7 million on its second Monday, with just a 21% drop from last Monday. It is the biggest 2nd Monday ever for R-rated films, crushing Deadpool & Wolverine’s $12.4 million 2nd Monday gross. It has hit the $304.1 million mark in just 11 days, becoming the 2nd fastest R-rated movie to cross the $300 million milestone in North America.

Surpasses Christopher Nolan’s Inception at the North American box office

Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy, is also a sci-fi film directed by Christopher Nolan. It collected $292.6 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. Nolan’s first epic has surpassed the domestic haul of Inception in just eleven days. It will beat Oppenheimer‘s $330.1 million domestic cume this week, becoming Christopher Nolan’s 3rd-highest-grossing film ever in North America.

More about the movie

According to current estimates, the movie is tracking to earn between $540 million and $600 million in its domestic run. Its performance will also depend on how it holds against Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is releasing this weekend. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, it has hit the $666.7 million cume and is on track to cross $700 million soon. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $304.1 million

International – $362.6 million

Worldwide – $666.7 million

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