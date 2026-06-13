The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster animated adventure-comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was released on April 1, 2026. The film currently holds a 42% critics’ score and a significantly higher 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. With a current worldwide total of $1.002 billion, it ranks as the highest-grossing title of 2026 so far and currently the only title to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $428.9 million

International: $573.1 million

Worldwide: $1.002 billion

Despite The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s excellent box office performance, some upcoming animated films have the potential to perform well in theaters, can possibly even surpass the Chris Pratt starrer, and cross the $1 billion worldwide mark. Here are five such films that can achieve this massive milestone.

1. Toy Story 5

Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton Release Date: June 19, 2026

Plot: The sequel follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang as they face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

2. Minions & Monsters

Director: Pierre Coffin

Release Date: July 1, 2026

Plot: The prequel is set against the backdrop of 1920s Hollywood and follows the Minions as they search for frightening creatures to make their monster movie. Later, they must team up to save the planet after unleashing monsters into this world.

3. Shrek 5

Directors: Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon

Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon Release Date: June 30, 2027 (Expected)

Plot: Although the official plot details of the fifth installment are being kept under wraps, the underlying story could focus on how Shrek came to be in that swamp when the viewers saw him for the first time in the first film.

4. Frozen III

Directors: Trent Correy & Jennifer Lee

Trent Correy & Jennifer Lee Release Date: November 24, 2027 (Expected)

Plot: The film’s official plot details are currently not confirmed. However, Frozen III could pick up after the events shown in Frozen II, and the basic story might explore Elsa’s life in the enchanted forest and may also feature Anna and Kristoff’s wedding.

“FROZEN III” will feature Anna and Kristoff’s wedding; This was confirmed by Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy during the new documentary “Disney+ Insider: World Of Frozen”. “Frozen III” opens on theaters Thanksgiving 2027.#Frozen #Frozen3 pic.twitter.com/D2eMalpf0d — DTVA News (@DTVANews) March 29, 2026

5. Incredibles 3

Director: Peter Sohn

Peter Sohn Release Date: June 16, 2028

Plot: The third installment’s official plot details are currently unknown, but the basic plot might continue the story of the superpowered Parr family and focus on how they try to face another supervillain while dealing with their own personal problems.

OFICIAL THE INCREDIBLES 3 pic.twitter.com/CH4IKh3mNS — Marvel Spoiler Ⓐ (@MarvelSpoiler) August 10, 2024

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