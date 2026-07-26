Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: The Minions Are On The Verge Of Overtaking Backrooms Globally ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Universal’s Minions & Monsters is going head-to-head with Toy Story 5 at the box office in North America. It is trying its best to perform strongly at the cinemas despite the low dailies in the franchise. The film is struggling against the Pixar biggie, and in no way will it beat any of its predecessors at the worldwide box office. But it is inches away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Backrooms, which is the all-time highest-grossing film ever released by A24. Scroll below for the numbers.

Minions 3 edges closer to the $150 million mark in North America

Minions 3 is back to earning the lowest dailies in the entire franchise. It collected $2.9 million on its lowest 4th Friday ever for both the Despicable Me/Minions film series. However, it is now showing better legs as it dropped just 34.8% from last Friday despite losing 124 theaters on Thursday in North America. The Minions have hit $148.6 million cume at the North American box office. It has hit the $150 million mark domestically on Saturday, or will achieve it today.

Minions 3 hits $370 million worldwide

The Minions are not very entertaining to fans at the overseas box office either. It could hit $250 million internationally this weekend. Minions & Monsters stands at $222.2 million cume at the overseas box office, and adding to the latest domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit the $370.8 million mark [via Box Office Mojo]. It is surpassing the $400 million mark finally at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $148.6 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $370.8 million

Set to beat Backrooms worldwide!

Backrooms made history with its stellar opening weekend, beating many big-budget movies. It is a horror movie directed by Kane Parsons, which is now enjoying the title of being the all-time highest-grossing A24 release domestically and worldwide. The movie is still playing in theaters, and according to the latest numbers, it has collected $387.6 million at the box office so far.

Minions & Monsters is less than $20 million away from surpassing the global haul of Backrooms. It is not much of an achievement for a franchise film like Minions 3, but with that, it will climb 2026’s top 10 global grossers. Currently, Minions 3 is the 9th highest-grossing film of the year, and Backrooms is at #9. Minions & Monsters will climb higher in the global top 10 grossers this weekend. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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