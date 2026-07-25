Minions & Monsters Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram/Netflix)

Minions & Monsters is the latest entry in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise, which is seeing improved legs in North America. Internationally, it is experiencing a gloomy run, resulting in a poor overall performance. It is still very far from the global haul of the last Despicable Me movie, which was released in 2024. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions & Monsters at the worldwide box office

Minions 3 is holding steady at the North American box office now, collecting $1.9 million on its 4th Thursday. It is the lowest 4th Thursday for any Minions/Despicable Me movie at the North American box office. It dropped just 39.8% from last Thursday at the domestic box office, bringing the domestic total to $145.8 million cume.

Minions & Monsters will cross $150 million this weekend. The film is tracking to earn between $170 million and $180 million in its domestic run as the only movie to finish below the $200 million milestone. Based on the latest numbers, Minions 3 has hit the $222.3 million overseas cume and, adding that to its $145.8 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection hits $368.1 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $145.8 million

International – $222.3 million

Worldwide – $368.1 million

Can it beat Despicable Me 4 at the worldwide box office?

Despicable Me 4 was the last release in this animated franchise. It was released in 2024, and despite the mixed reactions, the film was a huge box office success. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $972 million worldwide during its run. Minions & Monsters is still around $604 million away from overtaking the global haul of Despicable Me 4.

Although Minions 3 is a box office success, it will not be on the same level as the previous movies. It has been consistently recording the lowest numbers in the franchise, and with such a poor run, it will not be able to bridge this $604 million gap worldwide and thus will not beat Despicable Me 4.

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