Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde starrer Jan Neta picked up good momentum on its first Saturday. The political action thriller, directed by H Vinoth, surpassed Nagabandham’s Hindi lifetime. If that’s not it, it has also recovered 70% budget. Scroll below for the day 3 box office update!

Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Jan Neta collected 2.7 crore net on day 3. It witnessed a 46% jump, compared to 1.85 crore garnered on Friday. The Hindi version of Jana Nayagan is competing against Dhamaal 4 for footfalls, and successfully drove footfalls on its Saturday.

The cumulative total stands at 6.30 crore net after 3 days. A total of 9 crore was reportedly spent on the Hindi release. The makers have already recovered 70% of the investments. Today, Jan Neta may officially emerge as a box office success.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Day 1 – 1.75 crore

Day 2 – 1.85 crore

Day 3 – 2.7 crore

Total – 6.30 crore

Beats Nagabandham!

Thalapathy Vijay’s film registered the third-highest opening for a South film in the Hindi belt in 2026. It surpassed Nagabandham, which collected only 20 lakh on its opening day.

Now, Jan Neta has surpassed the Hindi lifetime of Virrat Karna and Mahesh Manjrekar‘s film. Nagabandham had concluded its run at 3.93 crore net.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing South films of 2026 in the Hindi belt:

The Raja Saab: 24.22 crore Peddi: 22.46 crore Jan Neta: 6.30 crore

Jan Neta Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 9 crore

Net collection: 6.30 crore

Budget recovery: 70%

Gross collection: 7.43 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 9: Becomes 2026’s First Hollywood Film To Enter The 100 Crore Club, Christopher Nolan Scores His 2nd Century

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News