Peddi Box Office (Closing Collection)( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu, has concluded its run after spending over a month in theaters. The Tollywood magnum opus started its run on a strong note, but thereafter it failed to sustain a similar level of business. In the Telugu market, it maintained a good hold, but overall, its collections remained underwhelming. Keep reading for a detailed closing box office report!

The Telugu sports action drama released in theaters on June 4, 2026. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but Ram Charan’s performance was praised unanimously. Among audiences, it had a mixed reception pan-India, but the picture was much better in the Telugu market (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). This led it to show a much better run in the Telugu states than in other regions.

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Peddi registered a superb start of 69.5 crore net, and over its lifetime run, it multiplied its opening-day collection by 3.5 times. As per the final update, it scored 244.27 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 288.23 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 52.9 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 341.13 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 244.27 crore

India gross – 288.23 crore

Overseas gross – 52.9 crore

Worldwide gross – 341.13 crore

Peddi is Tollywood’s 10th highest-grosser globally

With 341.13 crore, Peddi currently ranks 10th among the highest-grossing Tollywood films of all time at the worldwide box office. With some push, it could have grabbed the 9th spot by overtaking Pushpa (352 crore), but it failed to do so.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of all time globally (gross):

Baahubali 2 – 1788.06 crore Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Baahubali – 650 crore Salaar – 609.61 crore Saaho – 458.5 crore Devara – 422.11 crore Pushpa – 352 crore Peddi – 341.13 crore

Box office verdict of the Ram Charan starrer

Peddi was made on a budget of 350 crore and earned 244.27 crore net. So, it recovered 69.79% of the total cost over its lifetime, resulting in a deficit of 105.73 crore, or 30.21%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 350 crore

India net collection – 244.27 crore

Recovery – 69.79%

Deficit – 105.73 crore

Deficit% – 30.21%

Verdict – Losing

For the makers, the Ram Charan starrer has made some profits, including pre-release business. For distributors, it’s a big success in the Telugu states, and it has performed well even in Karnataka. However, in other domestic regions and the overseas market, it did underwhelming business. From a purely box-office point of view, it’s a losing proposition due to its massive budget.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Peddi.

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