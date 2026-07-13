Evil Dead Burn North America Box Office: Opening Weekend Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Evil Dead Burn’s opening weekend report is finally out, and it is not very encouraging. The film has opened with the lowest numbers of any rebooted film. Luckily, it has a modest budget and might get away with becoming a box-office success. However, the upcoming days will be challenging for the horror movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has already recouped its modest budget at the worldwide box office. It has received mixed to negative reviews, so one cannot expect strong word of mouth to fuel the film’s box office. It is also competing against two more successful horror movies in cinemas, and without a strong foothold, the movie will eventually fail.

Evil Dead Burn’s opening weekend at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Evil Dead Burn collected just $13.7 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is below Evil Dead Rise’s $24.5 million three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is also far below the debut weekend collections of The Black Phone ($23.6 million) and Smile ($22.6 million).

It is the lowest-ever domestic debut weekend collection for the rebooted franchise. Evil Dead collected $25.7 million, and Evil Dead Rise collected $24.5 million on their opening weekend collections at the North American box office. The latest addition might have a weaker run at the box office.

More about the movie

It has also been reported that Evil Dead Burn grossed just $13.3 million on its 5-day weekend at the box office overseas. Again, it is below Evil Dead Rise’s $16.8 million overseas debut. Allied to the domestic cume of $13.7 million, the film’s worldwide collection is $27 million. For the unversed, the movie was made on a reported budget of $20 million, and its job is half done. The film has thus recovered its budget.

Evil Dead Burn, directed by Sébastien Vaniček, was released on July 10.

Box office summary of Evil Dead Burn

Domestic – $13.7 million

International – $13.3 million

Worldwide – $27.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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