Obsession North America Box Office: Curry Barker’s Film Crosses $250M Mark (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession has officially crossed a key mark at the box office in North America. It is back over the $1 million mark at the domestic box office after losing the 55-day streak. The horror movie has achieved this amazing feat despite losing many screens in North America, once again underscoring its stronghold at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has officially dropped out of the domestic top 5 in the box office rankings. The Curry Barker film is an example for many aspiring filmmakers, showing how a good script can do wonders at the box office. It has been the year for the YouTubers who ventured into filmmaking.

Obsession crosses the $250 million mark at the North American box office?

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Obsession has crossed the $250 million milestone at the box office in North America. The movie collected a solid $1.3 million on its 9th Friday at the North American box office. It is back above $1 million after losing the 55-day streak on Thursday. The movie declined by 41.7% from last Friday after losing many screens.

For the record, the Curry Barker movie lost 586 theaters in North America. It is now playing across 2,054 screens and on digital platforms. With that, the movie crossed the $250.8 million cume at the North American box office. It is still tracking to hit the $300 million milestone domestically.

More about the movie

Obsession is tracking to pack in $4 million to $4.5 million at the North American box office in its 9th three-day weekend. It will inch closer to the $200 million milestone at the international box office. The movie might not reach that overseas milestone, but it is not giving up chasing it. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of the movie is $408.9 million. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $250.8 million

International – $158.1 million

Worldwide – $408.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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