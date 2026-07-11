Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Projection: Can It Challenge The Top 5 Biggest Opening Weekends Of All Time?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is counting days for its release and is expected to earn the biggest opening weekend of the year at the North American box office. However, the bigger question is whether it could become one of the top 5 biggest opening weekends of all time in North America? Since the early estimates have been revealed, it can be predicted whether it will land a spot in the all-time top 5 debuts at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much is Brand New Day tracking to earn on its opening weekend at the North American box office?

The reports reveal it has amazing pre-sales and is one of the best since Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to early estimates, the movie is on track to earn between $180 million and $190 million over its three-day weekend at the North American box office. Brand New Day will record the biggest opening weekend of the year, even surpassing Toy Story 5’s $159.6 million.

Can it break into the all-time top 5 biggest domestic opening weekends of all time?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, three of the top five films are Marvel movies, which have the biggest domestic debuts ever. At #5 is Star Wars: The Last Jedi with its $220 million opening weekend collection at the North American box office. Tom Holland-led previous Spider-Man movie No Way Home is at #2 with a $260.1 million debut collection. According to early estimates, the film will not surpass $200 million in its opening weekend and therefore might not break into the top 5 biggest debuts ever. However, things can change as there are a few more weeks left before its release.

Check out the top 5 biggest opening weekends of all time at the North American box office

Avengers: Endgame – $357.1 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260.1 million Avengers: Infinity War – $257.7 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $247.9 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $220.0 million

What is the story about?

The official synopsis states, “Following Dr. Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists.[1] Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, will be released on July 31.

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