Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 22: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Isn’t Surrendering! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is refusing to surrender at the ticket windows. Even on its fourth Friday, the film has maintained a steady hold at the box office. While the massive drops in the third week led to a decline in the screen count, the film is now literally a whisker away from claiming the hit verdict!

In 22 days, the cumulative India Net total for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action comedy stands at 59.97 crore. It is practically a matter of hours before the film officially crosses the 60-crore benchmark domestically and claims the hit verdict. In fact, it might have earned the remaining 3 lakh while we talk!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 22

On its 22nd day, the fourth Friday, July 10, Maa Inti Bangaaram brought in 27 lakh net in India, from 687 shows across India, registering an overall occupancy of 17%. The gross collection of the film stands at 70.76 crore in India.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 33.70 crore

Week 2: 20.25 crore

Week 3: 5.75 crore

Day 22: 27 lakh

Total: 59.97 crore

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the film is only 3 lakh away from claiming the Hit verdict. The film has churned out a profit of 99.9% at the box office and is the second most profitable Telugu film of 2026 after Couple Friendly!

Maa Inti Bangaaram will settle as the second most profitable Telugu film of 2026 since Couple Friendly has churned out a profit of 974%.

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, alongside Samatha Ruth Prabhu, the official synopsis of the film says, “Through both her moments of fear and bravery, a woman discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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