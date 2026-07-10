Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Update! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s Carry On Jatta 4 has crashed at the box office. It has completed two weeks in theatres, but is yet to gain the success tag. But where does it stand compared to its predecessors? Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has it collected in India?

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 has collected 4.24 crore net in India in its second week. It garnered only 24 lakh on day 14, staying on similar lines as the second Thursday of 25 lakh.

The total box office collection in India stands at 16.49 crore net. Against its budget of 20 crore, Smeep Kang’s directorial has recovered 82.45% of its total cost. It still needs to earn 3.51 crore to gain the success tag, which looks difficult at this pace. All eyes on the third weekend!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 18 crore

Week 2: 4.24 crore

Total: 16.49 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Carry On Jatta 4 has amassed 31.95 crore gross. This includes 12.50 crore gross earned at the overseas markets. Unfortunately, Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, and Gippy Grewal starrer is the lowest-grossing film of the franchise so far. It has surpassed the first installment, which collected 18 crore in its global lifetime. However, it is far from Carry On Jatta 2 and Carry On Jatta 4.

Check out the worldwide collection of the franchise here:

Carry On Jatta 3: 101.90 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 60 crore Carry On Jatta 4: 31.95 crore Carry On Jatta: 18 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 16.49 crore

Budget recovery: 82.45%

India gross: 19.45 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 31.95 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Completes 4 Weeks But How Much Does It Need To Be A Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News