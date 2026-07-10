Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Needs A Massive Jump To Beat The Lowest Grossing Movie In The Franchise ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters is experiencing a harsh decline at the box office in North America. The movie still needs a massive jump at the North American box office to beat the lowest-grossing movie in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. Minions 3 is on track to reach a major milestone at the domestic box office, and it will happen this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches closer to the $100 million milestone at the North American box office

Minions 3 finished its 1st week at the North American box office, experiencing a steep decline on its second Wednesday. The movie collected an estimated $5.8 million on its second Wednesday, down 59.2% from last Wednesday, when it opened in North American cinemas. It is way less than Despicable Me 4’s $10.3 million 2nd Wednesday gross. After eight days, the domestic total of the film is $83.03 million. It is less than $10 million away from crossing the $100 million milestone domestically.

Needs over 203% jump to beat the lowest-grossing Despicable Me/Minions franchise film

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Minions & Monsters needs over 203% jump to beat the OG Despicable Me movie at the domestic box office. It grossed $251.7 million at the domestic box office, making it the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise. To even beat that, Minions & Monsters would have to earn over $168.7 million at the domestic box office and become the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise in North America.

Check out the domestic totals of the Despicable Me/ Minions movies

Minions: The Rise of Gru – $370.5 million Despicable Me 2 – $368.06 million Despicable Me 4 – $361.00 million Minions – $336.04 million Despicable Me 3 – $264.62 million Despicable Me – $251.6 million Minions & Monsters – $83.03 million

More about the movie

The film almost hit the $100 million milestone at the international box office. It stands at $99.3 million cume at the international box office. Adding that to its latest domestic gross, the worldwide cume for Minions 3 is $182.3 million. It is crossing the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $83.0 million

International – $99.3 million

Worldwide – $182.3 million

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