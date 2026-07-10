Michael North America Box Office: Set To Beat This Spider-Man Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jaafar Jackson, is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of this year. It is performing strongly at the box office despite being available online. The King of Pop’s biopic is set to achieve a massive milestone worldwide. Meanwhile, in North America, the music biopic is expected to beat a Spider-Man movie – but is it possible? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael is on track to cross $380 million at the domestic box office

The Jaafar Jackson starrer is still collecting solid numbers in the dailies at the box office in North America. It collected $80k in its 11th Wednesday at the North American box office. It declined by 18.4% from last Wednesday and is running across 400 locations in North America, collecting an average of $202 per theater. The movie has hit $371.5 million at the domestic box office.

Edges closer to beating Spider-Man 2 at the North American box office

Spider-Man 2 is the second installment in the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man 2 is reportedly the 5th highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time at the North American box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man 2 collected $375.08 million at the North American box office in its lifetime, including re-releases. Michael is less than $5 million away from beating Spider-Man 2 at the domestic box office. Since Michael is expected to earn around $380 million in its domestic run, the film will beat the Oscar -winning Marvel movie.

More about Michael

Michael is set to become the first live-action movie of the year to enter the $1 billion club. It stands at $991.65 million in worldwide box office cume. The music biopic is less than $10 million away from hitting the $1 billion milestone. Michael was released on April 24.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $371.5 million

International – $620.1 million

Worldwide – $991.6 million

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Must Read: Michael Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Becoming The Only Biopic Ever To Achieve This Milestone

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