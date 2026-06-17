With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to swing into theaters on July 31, excitement among Marvel fans is at an all-time high. As Tom Holland prepares to return as Peter Parker in the next chapter of the web-slinger’s journey, now is the perfect time to revisit some of the most beloved Spider-Man films ever made. From animated masterpieces like Across the Spider-Verse to live-action favorites such as No Way Home and Homecoming, here are five must-watch Spider-Man movies ranked by IMDb.

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Director – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Joaquin Dos Santos

– Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Joaquin Dos Santos IMDb rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Streaming on – Disney+, Fubo TV

Plot: Across the Spider-Verse is an animated superhero film and serves as a sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse. It focuses on Miles Morales, who meets several Spider-People. But soon, a conflict arises when a new threat, Spot, emerges.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Director – Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti

– Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti IMDb rating – 8.4/10

– 8.4/10 Streaming on – Netflix, Prime Video (rent)

Plot: Into the Spider-Verse follows a young boy named Miles Morales as he becomes the new Spider-Man. He joins hands with other Spider-People from different parallel universes to stop Kingpin.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Director – Jon Watts

– Jon Watts IMDb rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming on – Disney+, Fubo TV

Plot: No Way Home is about Peter Parker, who asks Dr. Strange to keep his identity secret again. But the magical spell goes awry, and several visitors from different realities end up in their universe.

4. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director – Sam Raimi

– Sam Raimi IMDb rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming on – Disney+, Netflix, Hulu

Plot: Spider-Man 2 is a sequel to Sam Raimi’s first web-slinging movie, and it focuses on Peter Parker as he faces off with Dr. Otto Octavius. Peter also has to balance it with his personal life, job, and academics.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Director – Jon Watts

– Jon Watts IMDb rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Streaming on – Disney+, Fubo TV

Plot: Homecoming chronicles Peter Parker as he tries to balance his school life with the responsibilities of being a superhero. He has to stop Vulture, who is a new villain with a personal connection to Peter.

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