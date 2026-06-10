The entertainment industry recently bid farewell to veteran actor Anthony Guidera, who passed away on June 6, 2026, at the age of 65. According to TMZ, on May 11, Guidera collapsed at his house after his heart stopped beating; he was then rushed to the hospital, and he was put on life support for 3 weeks. However, doctors took him off the life support as per his prior directive. Guidera eventually died at his home. There’s been no clarity over his cause of death as the doctors are still examining why his heart stopped.

His legacy as a dependable character actor lives on through a diverse body of work spanning crime dramas, action blockbusters, and heartfelt independent films. In remembrance of his career, here are five Anthony Guidera movies worth revisiting—from Armageddon and The Rock to memorable appearances in The Godfather Part III and more.

1. The Godfather Part III (1990)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming on: Fubo TV

Plot: The final film in the Godfather trilogy, this one focuses on mob boss Michael Corleone. He decides to put an end to his family’s criminal activities. But he faces challenges from people, including his nephew. Guidera played the supporting role of Anthony in the film.

2. The Rock (1996)

Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming on: AMC+, HBO

Plot: The Rock is about an ex-SAS captain and an FBI chemist who try to disarm missiles from a rogue group of Marines. They need to be stopped, as they have stormed and taken full control of the Alcatraz Prison.

3. The Annihilation of Fish (1999)

Director: Charles Burnett

Charles Burnett IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming on: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The Annihilation of Fish is about a woman who believes that a dead composer loves her. As the plot progresses, she meets a man with an imaginary friend. The two start developing feelings for each other.

4. Armageddon (1998)

Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: The film is about a drilling crew sent by NASA to destroy a massive asteroid approaching Earth. Guidera played the role of co-pilot Tucker in the film.

5. The Postman (1997)

Director: Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: Set in 2013, this post-apocalyptic story focuses on a nomad who finds a US postal uniform and starts a movement to free the country from a tyrannical regime. Guidera portrayed the role of a bridge city guard in the film.

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