Francis Ford Coppola has literally changed the game with The Godfather trilogy, cementing his spot as a cinematic legend. And you know what, he didn’t stop there. He continued to live up to his legacy by creating other such movies like Apocalypse Now and The Conversation, which also shot straight to the history books.

Now in 2024, he’s back with Megalopolis, a movie that quickly became one of the year’s most talked-about films. Leaving his mark on the Hollywood industry, surprisingly, Coppola has recently apologized for his role in kickstarting a Hollywood trend he now regrets.

Francis Ford Coppola Apologizes For Starting Hollywood Trend

In an old conversation with The Washington Post, Francis Ford Coppola expressed his regret over a movie trend he unintentionally started. He admitted that he added the “Part II” label to The Godfather sequel after seeing Russian filmmakers use it in Ivan the Terrible.

Although studios initially pushed back, fearing audiences might confuse it with the original film, Coppola stuck to his decision. Now, looking back, the legendary director admits, “I’m embarrassed” by the trend that followed.

He shared, “So I’m the jerk that started numbers on movies. I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone.”

What Is Francis Ford Coppola’s Hollywood Trend All About?

So, what’s the real deal with Francis Ford Coppola’s Hollywood trend? Well, while the sequels have been around forever, Coppola’s The Godfather Part II sparked a unique craze with “Part II” tagged. Fast forward, we’ve now Dune: Part Two, Gladiator II, and Wicked: Part II, all carrying the “part” legacy.

Turns out, it’s not just about the title. Remember when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was also split into two parts? That set off a whole wave of franchises chopping their final films into parts. Sure, it’s a cash grab, but sometimes it just feels like you’re stuck in endless setup mode. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 anyone? Fans are kinda over it, but it’s safe to say the “Part II” phenomenon is here to stay, whether we love it or not.

