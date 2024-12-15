In 2008, Iron Man kicked off the MCU with a bang, giving us the dynamic duo of Stark and Potts. But here’s a fun fact: Paltrow almost didn’t join the cast. What sealed the deal? Robert Downey Jr. himself. She once called him “a genius” and said working with him was a dream too good to pass up.

“It had nothing to do with the size of the budget. It was like, if I got a call that there’s a six-million-dollar movie, and these are the people, I’d do it. I’ve always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. I had never been asked to do a film with him before.” she once told Entertainment Tonight.

Flash forward a decade, and the Pepper-Tony ship came to a gut-wrenching halt in Avengers: Endgame. Stark’s heroic goodbye left a permanent mark on the MCU and seemingly retired Paltrow’s character along with him. And if you’re wondering why Pepper hasn’t popped back in since, Gwyneth Paltrow summed it up with her classic dry humor: “Iron Man died. And why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? Call Marvel and yell at them, not me!”

But wait—don’t count her out just yet. Despite her packed schedule as Goop’s fearless leader, Paltrow admitted one person could bring her back to acting: Downey Jr. “He could probably always get me back,” she confessed recently, laughing as she added, “To some degree.”

Their bond runs deep, forged over years of banter, battles, and billion-dollar box office hits. For Paltrow, RDJ wasn’t just a co-star; he was the reason she signed on in the first place. From witty repartee to heartfelt moments, their chemistry as Stark and Potts was MCU gold.

Since hanging up her superhero heels, Gwyneth Paltrow has been slaying a different game: the wellness empire. Goop, her brainchild, went from a quirky newsletter to a multimillion-dollar brand. “It’s been hard work,” she admitted, “but I do it with so much love.”

Still, fans can’t help but wonder: will Pepper Potts ever suit up again? While Paltrow’s focus is firmly on Goop, she’s left the door slightly ajar. If Marvel—or let’s be real, RDJ—comes calling with the right project, there’s always a chance. For now, though, Paltrow is towering over expectations in her wellness world.

