Will Smith went on stage at the Observatory North Park in San Diego on 12th December to address some internet memes that linked him to the disgraced rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs. The actor proceeded to emphatically deny any association with that man. Sean Combs is currently facing accusations of masterminding a human trafficking ring and engaging in illicit prostitution, including that of minors.

The scandal surrounding him has sent shockwaves across Hollywood. The criminal investigation into the disgraced hip-hop mogul has led to reports of rampant s*xual abuse that occurred during the many parties, or “Freak Offs.” Because of his extensive network of celebrity friends and acquaintances, people have questioned who was involved or complicit in Diddy’s crimes.

Will Smith Denies All Association With Diddy’s Crimes

In his speech at Observatory North Park, which was shared by TMZ, Will Smith referred to the memes that had been shared online, linking him and Diddy. He spoke about how it was difficult to separate fiction from reality in the social media age. The Bad Boys star claimed that while he was amused by the memes, they had no basis in reality. As he put it:

“I been seein’ y’all memes and stuff. I see the memes. Some of that stuff is funny, some of it’s funny… I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s**t to do with Puffy, so you all can stop all them memes. Y’all can stop all of that bulls**t. I ain’t been nowhere near no damn ‘Freak Off.’”

Will Smith has been photographed with Diddy during the 2000s, but he’s just one of many celebrities who knew him. Diddy spent much of his career networking with actors and popstars in Hollywood. His big break came because he collaborated with The Notorious B.I.G in the 1990s, where he featured in the music videos of “Big Poppa,” “Juicy,” and “Hypnotize.”

Following B.I.G. ’s death, Diddy kickstarted his own hip-hop career as an artist and producer. He remained a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry for many years, with the release of chart-toppers such as “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” “I’ll Be Missing You,” and “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.”

However, his reputation would eventually crumble following allegations of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who sued him in November 2023. Later, on May 17, 2024, CNN released a video captured on hotel cameras that showed Diddy chasing down and physically assaulting Ventura multiple times.

Sean Combs would eventually be investigated on s*x trafficking charges, culminating in his arrest in September 2024. Sean’s fall from grace has also impacted the reputation of people in his network. Most notably, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z was accused in one of the lawsuits brought by one of Diddy’s victims of r*ping her at an MTV Video Music Award after-party in 2000. Jay-Z emphatically denied the allegation and accused the lawyer Tony Buzbee of blackmailing him.

