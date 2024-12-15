The trio, Ben Affleck, jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner, apparently attended the event to support Garner and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 15, and Lopez’s child Emme, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Did Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez Talk to Each Other?

It’s unclear whether Garner, Lopez, and Affleck interacted, but as per the eyewitnesses, the ‘Batman’ star spoke with Emme before leaving the venue. According to the Daily Mail, Lopez watched affectionately as her estranged husband spoke with her teen.

The photos obtained by TMZ show Affleck, 52, arriving at the school event in a dark-colored suit, while his first ex-wife kept it casual in jeans and a black jacket.

The pop star, seen carrying a bouquet of flowers, looked stunning in a long white coat with a fur-trimmed neckline, paired with a red top, jeans, and heels.

Ben Affleck Has Been Spending Bulk of His Time with Jennifer Garner and Kids Post Divorce

Affleck and Lopez are currently in the middle of a divorce following Lopez’s filing on August 20 after two years of marriage.

Meanwhile, the ‘Gone Girl’ star has been focusing on spending time with ex-wife Garner and their three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina and Samuel, 12.

The actor recently spent Thanksgiving at his ex-wife’s home, where he helped her serve food to the homeless.

An insider told Page Six that Affleck felt blessed to celebrate the holiday with Garner and their children, as it allowed him “just to be himself.”

Garner is currently in a relationship with John Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger. The two were first romantically linked in October 2018.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Madonna Sparks Outrage For Sharing AI-Generated Snaps With Pope Francis: “Ridiculously Disrespectful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News