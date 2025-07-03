What can be a better morning than witnessing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram? Nothing, trust me, nothing beats it! Only 5 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor, and with one arrow, he restores our faith in Indian Cinema. Nitesh Tiwari, the director has put it all to bring the grandest Story of our times and he wins this with a grand glimpse of Ramayana.

The 3-minute introduction includes the primary cast and the plot of the film – Ram VS Ravana – the most important battle that was fought before it all began! The main winner of this glimpse is obviously Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman’s music, which takes us to trans and makes sure we never return!

Trust me, I am still writing this piece from another world, and I feel it would take another good glimpse to take me out of here. Till then, let me just reside here and listen to this beautiful background music! The VFX that recreates Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Vishnu and then Rama is epic, with Yash gianting in a beast figure to portray Ravana!

Yes, the fan in me would have been happier if I could have a glimpse of Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, but if wait results into this beautiful vision, I will wait, I will wait till the point Nitesh Tiwari gets everything spot on! Because I can not point out one flaw aur meh moment in this 3-minute epic!

How do you even create this impact for Ramayana, without chanting Jai Shri Ram or playing Ram Aayenge! Or forget that, without even chanting any God’s name? You know how? With honesty, with determination to bring glory to the Indian Cinema, and I definitely bow down to the sincerity Namil Malhotra has shown! Everything just came together like magic!

Dear Om Raut, last but not the least, let us learn that epics take time. Epics need surrender to that time. And above all, epics need retellings but not re-inventions! And, probably epics need a Ranbir Kapoor! Period!

The one tagline says it all – This is our Truth. Our History!

