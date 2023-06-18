After much wait, Adipurush debuted in theatres on Friday amidst huge excitement from moviegoers. However, the film opened with mixed reviews from critics as well as from the audience. That being said, the film crossed the 200-crore mark worldwide in just two days at the box office.

While some did hail the director’s efforts and the star performances, many expressed concerns about the visual effects, costume choices, and the portrayal of mythological characters in the film. Now filmmaker Om Raut addresses the negative reception of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Om Raut said in an interview with Republic TV that despite the Adipurush’s negative reviews, audiences chanted “Jai Shri Ram” throughout showings, which has made him feel incredibly happy and pleased.

The Filmmaker said, “What is more important is the type of response that the film is getting at the box office. I’m very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number of day one of the global box office.” Adipurush made Rs 140 crore globally on its first day, but considering its massive Rs 600 crore budget, there’s a long road ahead of it.

Om Raut admitted that claiming to completely understand the Ramayana would be a mistake. He said, “If I kind of sit down and tell you that I have understood the drama, I think it will be a serious error because nobody, I feel, has the capacity to understand Ramayana.” He added, “Whatever Ramayana that I have understood, whatever little bit you know, it’s like a squirrel’s contribution. That little bit that I have understood of the Ramayana is something that I’ve tried to portray onto celluloid.”

The Ramayana television dramatisation that Adipurush filmmaker claimed he watched as a child told a more complex story. However, Adipurush focuses mainly on the Yuddha Kanda chapter of the Ramayana. He said, “Ramayana is so large that it is impossible for anybody to understand. If they say that you understand Ramayana, they are fools, or they are lying.”

Arun Govil, a well-known actor best remembered for playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s renowned television production of the Ramayana, expressed his disapproval as well and admitted he hadn’t seen the film yet. After releasing the first teaser, Govil also discussed with the Adipurush producers, during which he offered his ideas and comments.

For more updates on Bollywood news and gossip, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Faisal Khan Reunite! Hug It Out At A Family Party Months After Latter Called Laal Singh Chaddha Actor An ‘Opportunist’ – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News