Adipurush has become the topic of discussion ever since it hit the screens yesterday, i.e., June 16. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in the key roles, it is helmed by Om Raut. While the film has registered a record-breaking opening, it’s been mired in controversies, including being called out for usage of ‘tapori’ language by Lord Hanuman and others. While netizens are bashing the films left right and centre, they are now demanding the re-run of Ramayana on TV. Scroll down for details.

After watching the Prabhas starrer in theatre, netizens want to heal their eyes and want to watch the mythological show on TV for ‘National Detox.’ The film has been at the receiving end for the incorrect portrayal of Lord Ram, Sita and Raavan. Scroll down for details.

Taking to social media, fans have been hailing Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana which stars Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman among others. After being disappointed with Adipurush, netizens have taken to social media to begin #BoycottAdipurush trend.

A user wrote, “Ramanand Sagar‘s Ramayan is infinitely more valuable than 500cr junk of #Adipurush. #AdipurushDisaster,” while another said, “This is the only version of Ramayan i have watched till date, and i am not interested in any other versions. Thanks Ramanand Sagar ji. #Ramayan #BoycottAdipurush B0YC0TT #आदिपुरुष”

A third netizen said, “Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, My eyes need to heal, Kindly re-telecast Ramanand Sagar Ramayana on DD National again.” While fourth user wrote, “No seriously what the actual hell, I would never want to imagine my lord Hanuman talk like this. Creative liberty theek hai but why are characters talking in tapori slangs.”

A fifth one said, “Doordarshan should immediately start airing Ramanand Sagar ji’s Ramayan for a “National Detox” from the epic disaster called #AdiPurush.”

Check out a few more Tweets below:

Doordarshan should immediately start airing Ramanand Sagar ji’s Ramayan for a “National Detox” from the epic disaster called #AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/ELf70a44mX — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 16, 2023

Today's vfx Ravan in Adipurush cannot match Ramanand Sagar VFX. pic.twitter.com/7uj3kazD68 — chironji laal (@LaalChironji) June 16, 2023

Ramanand Sagar ji immortalised Ramayana, going by the reviews of Adipurush, seems like the new age dialogue writer has totally messed it up and has hurt the sentiments of the people.

Meanwhile 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/EUKmTNUz17 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 16, 2023

WHY THERE DIDN'T NO CHANGE HANUMAN AND RAVAN … I THINK NO CHANGE IN

#Adipurush Not Once Can't Match Ramayan (Ramanand Sagar) pic.twitter.com/NPQ4RKyoB5 — Tanmay  (@TANMAY2S) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Adipurush (Hindi) earned Rs 37.25 on its opening day in India.

