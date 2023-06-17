Adipurush Box Office Day 1 (Hindi Early Trends): Prabhas starrer has finally hit the screens after a delay of 6 months. The film, which was earlier supposed to release in January, was pushed to June owing to the backlash they received over the first official trailer of the film. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in the pivotal roles, the film has received mixed to positive responses from the audience and critics.

Owing to its stature, stellar cast and impressive trailer, fans were waiting for its release with bated breath. As the film has been making the right kind of buzz, all eyes are on its opening day collection. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, Koimoi brought you Adipurush’s opening day collection and to everyone’s surprise, the film has already made earth-shattering records already. While the film has reportedly collected Rs 93 crore on Day 1 in all languages, it has already made some records with its collection in Hindi language only. Helmed by Om Raut, the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer has reportedly earned Rs 35-39 crore on its opening day. The numbers are the 2nd best numbers after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Reportedly, Adipurush’s (Hindi) opening day collections are second highest as Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan earned Rs 55 crore in the Hindi language on its opening day.

Meanwhile, it’s magnums collection (all languages), Adipurush, has become India’s 4th biggest opening while RRR, Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 continue to be in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

Coming back, have you watched Adipurush yet? Do let us know what are your thoughts on the same.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Mocks Ramayana & Hurts Hindu Sentiments Says A Plea Filed By Hindu Sena In Delhi High Court, Netizens React To Twisted Misrepresentation “Lord Ram As Jesus & Jehadi Raavan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News