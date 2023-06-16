Adipurush landed into controversy on the day of its release after Hindus rejected the film outrightly over the portrayal of the characters of Ram, Sita, Raavan, Hanuman, and others in the film. At the same time, Om Raut and his team have been the subject of constant criticism on the internet.

Now, a petition has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court, which claims that it hurts Hindu sentiments. The plea says that the film mocked Ramayana, and it was filed by the National President of the Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta. The plea also demands removing or rectifying all the objectionable scenes related to the Hindu Gods.

The plea says, “The depiction of characters is contrary to the description of Hindu religious characters, as described in the Ramayana, authored by Maharishi Valmiki and in the Ramcharitmanas authored by Saint Tulsidas. Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation.”

Even the internet agrees that Adipurush has been misrepresenting the beloved Hindu Gods Ram, Sita, and Hanuman. They also expressed their disappointment over the film on Twitter. A user wrote, “Bollywood thinks by making movies on Hindu mythology is enough to woo audience to the theatre. But when the base is so weak, it comes crumbling down.” Another tweet read, “They have blindly copied ideas frm Hollywood. Snake is bad. Villeins mst look weird.They failed to completely account for that Ravan was an intellectual genius. His son Indrajeet was a legendary warrior. Hindu epics, unlike Monotheistic ones, r not a complete binary of Good vs Evil”

A tweet compared Adipurush with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan with a clip and wrote, “Compare Ramayan with #Adipurush Sita & Hanuman ji scene,u will see how Prabhas #OmRaut twisted Lord Ram & Ravan as Jihadi & Jesus.”

Another user trolled the film and wrote, “Om raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch Jesus instead of bhagwan ram!”

Some even commented with hilarious memes on the placement of Ravana’s ten heads which were above each other instead of being in a line.

Ravana according Ravana according

Yesterday, just before a day of its release, Kathmandu Mayor threatened to stall the release of Adipurush owing to a blunder in the film that might result from poor research. In the trailer of the Om Raut film, Sita is called Daughter Of India. Though it is a known fact that Sita was born in Janakpur, a place in South Central Nepal. Sita is also considered one of the 17 National Heroes of Nepal.

Later it was reported that the dialogue was edited by Adipurush, and the film was released in Nepal. Earlier, it was reported that a song in the film shows Sita handing over her bangle to Hanuman as a symbol of her identification to Shri Ram. While in Ramcharitmanas, a verse clearly indicates that Sita handed over her Choodamani (headgear) to Hanuman. Fans have been pointing out mistakes in the film continuously and it is yet to be seen if there are any more mistakes in the film.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush has released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

