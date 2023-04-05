Ramayana and Mahabharat are the two most critical historical scriptures of Hinduism. Over the years, we have seen a lot of different depictions of these stories and have grown up listening to them in our families for generations. An artist has now created AI images for all the Ramayan characters, which are going viral on social media, and director Nitesh Tiwari can take a look at them he wants to attain Hollywood level of graphics for the Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan starrer. Scroll below to take a look at the incredible pictures.

For those who don’t know, Nitesh’s ‘Ramayan’ is one of the biggest Bollywood projects of all time. While the director has officially not revealed the cast yet, rumours of Ranbir and Hrithik starring in the film have been doing the rounds on social media since it was announced first.

Now talking about the viral AI images of Ramayana characters, a LinkedIn user named Sachin Samuel took to the platform and shared the pictures of Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman and Ravana, among others has left the mythology fans going gaga over it.

The post’s caption reads, “Since childhood Ramayana always fascinated me. Ramayana has plenty of heartwarming characters. Ramayana is a visual masterpiece that takes you on a journey across the length and breadth of India.”

Take a look at it below:

The perfection in these AI images is terrific. LinkedIn users are in awe of these images and praise the artist under the post in the comments section.

Nitesh Tiwari can take notes if he wants to attain Hollywood-level graphics in his upcoming biggie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

