In the past times, Karan Johar has often courted controversies owing to the statements and comments he has made about other actors, filmmakers and of course, nepotism. While he has often been accused of promoting nepotism in Bollywood, he had once accepted almost sabotaging Anushka Sharma’s career. The filmmaker has earlier revealed that he had once categorically asked Aditya Chopra not to cast Sharma but another actress in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, but things changed after he watched her onscreen.

It is being said that KJo reportedly wanted Adi to cast Sonam Kapoor instead of Anushka. However, after being impressed by her performance, the filmmaker felt apologetic, so much so that he did call Anushka to apologise. Anushka’s debut film was a box office film, and it also starrer Shah Rukh Khan. The actor and filmmaker duo has worked together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

During his appearance at the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, Karan Johar was accompanied by his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leading ladies Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai. At the event, while speaking about Sharma, KJo revealed that he was completely behind sabotaging her career. Scroll down to read what he said.

“I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” said Karan Johar at the event.

“But when I saw Band Baaja Baaraat, I called her and I felt like I owed her an apology and a compliment. Apology because I felt so embarrassed that I would have actually ruined the graph of an exceptional talent and secondly, a compliment because I thought she was amazing,” he concluded. Watch it below:

Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma have also worked together in Bombay Velvet.

