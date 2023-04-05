Yami Gautam is being showered with love and praises with her string of success from ‘Lost’ to Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. That’s not it! She has been ranked 2nd in the IMDB most popular actor list and there is no stopping her! In addition to Yami’s position on the IMDB list, the recent movie ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ in which she appeared has also been trending and growing in popularity.

Her Netflix release has become the most watched non English film across various platforms. Even at the global platform, the film is doing well in non English speaking countries. This is yet another huge feat. achieved by the Uri actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranking 2nd on the list of IMDB’s popular actors and trending for weeks is a significant achievement. It clearly indicates that fans are raving about her and simply can’t stop adoring her . Recently the IMDB‘s social media handle tweeted, “Winning fans over with her performance in @NetflixIndia‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga, Yami Gautam is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature!”

Take A Look:

Winning fans over with her performance in @NetflixIndia ‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga , @yamigautam is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature! pic.twitter.com/cl4gAHnBHe — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) April 3, 2023

The actress was seen showing gratitude towards the love and support she has been receiving. She says “This is for my fans, my audience 🙏🏻 This is my award & my reward !!! Grateful for this love ❤️”

Yami Gautam is winning hearts as the lead actress in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and is contributing to the film’s success. The heart of the movie is Yami’s performance, who holds the for strongly throughout the movie. It is difficult to think of another artist in the role with the intensity and commitment she has performed her part. Even last year her incredible performance in ‘A Thursday’ made the film one of the most liked film in the year 2022 across the OTT platforms.

Overall, Yami’s performance has been a game-changer throughout and fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her in the future. The actress is undeniably winning over the audience’s hearts with her on-screen performances after delivering back-to-back successes with movies like “A Thursday,” “Lost,” “Dasvi,” and now “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Spearheading to the top, she will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s This Video Makes Fans Think They’re Fighting Over Something; One Says “SRK Puch Rahe Salman Khan Ke Saath Photo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News