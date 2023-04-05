Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her views. Be it talking about failures, successes, taking digs at other celebs to even unapologetically talking about her relationship, the actress is known for her speaking her mind. The Queen actress has not only made headlines for her controversial statements but also for her love life which has always been in the limelight. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actress recalled going on a date with one of her ex-boyfriends who ordered frogs. The viral clip grabbed a lot of eyeballs & netizens couldn’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read the scoop.

When it comes to relationships, Kangana never shies away from making brutally honest confessions. Be it her views on love, s*x, intimacy or marriage, the actress has over the years, revealed that she has high standards. Once during an interview, she recalled a hilarious incident that happened on her date in Paris.

Kangana Ranaut once, during an interview with Curly Tales spoke about relationships and dating. During the candid tete-a-tete, the actress recalled when she went on a date with an English guy in Paris who ordered frogs and left her shocked. The actress said, “Toh mai ek baar Paris mai thi with my ex. He is English and he ordered frogs. It is a French delicacy and frogs le kar woh log aur pure dikh rahe the ki woh frogs hai unhe becharo ko butter mai fry kiya hua toh aise pade hue the. Aur usne khaaye who frogs and I was looking at him.”

As soon as the viral clip from the interview surfaced on the internet, netizens were quick to react, and they bombarded the comment section with funny comments and didn’t even leave a chance to drag Karan Johar & Hrithik Roshan.

One of the users wrote, “Kya matlab Hrithik Roshan mendak khata hai.”

Another user commented, “ Aur usmai se ek frog Karan Johar tha.”

“Shayad is liye mendak ki tarah social media mein zuban chalti hai.”

“So he ate what he ordered, Oh my god.”

“Her Ex was English??? OMG Rashtravaadi Jhansi ki Rani was too good for an Indian boyfriend so she got herself a boyfriend with a colonial past and went on a date in France but not India.”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!

