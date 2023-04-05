Bollywood’s self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan surely knows how to grab headlines. Known for his controversial digs at Bollywood movies, actors and makers, KRK makes sure to catch everyone’s attention with his infamous Tweets. Recently, the YRF announced a significant change in their upcoming War instalment. Well, after the news of Ayan Mukerji directing War 2 surfaced on the web, reports of South sensation Jr NTR joining Hrithik Roshan is doing the rounds of media.

This afternoon, a new website reported that the RRR actor is likely to join Hrithik in War 2, where he’s expected to step into the role of a baddie. While fans have been celebrating the same, the controversial critic tried to mock the actor, which for all the apparent reasons, backfired on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, KRK reacted to Jr NTR joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and called it a perfect casting. He Tweeted, “Casting of #War2 is just perfect. #HritikRoshan will play hero and @tarak9999 will play the villain. #JrNTR looks like a villain in real also.” However, his Tweet calling Jr NTR ‘villain’ didn’t go down well with his fans so much so that they bashed KRK.

Reacting to his Tweet a user wrote, “Have u seen ur face,” while another said, “No worries.. Glamour will not define potential of an actor…”

A third user said, “ntr is the best hero…” “Hello DeshDrohi,” said fourth user.

A fifth netizen said, “We welcome #JrNTR doing a villain role !”

“We’ll talk after release bro,” said sixth user.

Casting of #War2 is just perfect. #HritikRoshan will play hero and @tarak9999 will play the villain. #JrNTR looks like a villain in real also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 5, 2023

Earlier Tweeting about Rani Mukerji, KRK wrote, “Breaking News:- Rani Mukherjee forced Aditya Chopra to sign Ayan Mukherjee to save his career when no actor is ready to do his film. Ayan is cousin of Rani. Now #YRF is having 80% staff from Bangal, So you can say that it’s a full time Bangali production house, not Punjabi.”

KRK also claimed in another Tweet that Siddharth Anand has apparently refused to direct War 2 as he didn’t like the script. He had further stated that any Khan actor wouldn’t appear in a cameo role.

For more Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alka Yagnik Gets Brutally Trolled By BTS ARMY As She Wasn’t Aware Of The Popular K-Pop Band, Fans React “It’s Okay, Everyone Doesn’t Have A Good Taste”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News