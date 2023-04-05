It is Hrithik Roshan fighting Jr. NTR for War 2. That’s it. That’s the news and fans are losing their calm with this latest update from the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra and his Spy Universe is the talk of the town right now and if the latest buzz is to be believed ten Yash Raj Films has pulled out a casting scoop with their next in the Spy Universe – War 2. Reportedly War 2 has found its parallel lead in RRR Star.

Recently, it was confirmed that War 2 would be directed by Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukherjee who hinted at directing a huge film from another universe. A day after, the casting details of the film left everyone stunned.

Jr. NTR is basking in the glory of RRR‘s success right now and he has become a national sensation overnight with his fan following escalating in the north belt. Casting him with Hrithik Roshan is a masterstroke and an exclusive report by Pinkvilla confirms the news.

A source close to the website said, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industries. The move by Aditya Chopra enabled War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

The source further added, “If he has given the nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry.”

Interestingly Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe has the biggest stars of the nation on board. Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are all set to expand this universe together. War 2 will be the sixth film in this Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Reports of a film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan have also been doing the rounds.

