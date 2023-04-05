The year 2023 started with a bang for Bollywood, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s historic comeback with Pathaan. The film broke all pre-existing records for a Hindi film and globally, it went on to garner over 1000 crores gross. It brought hope that this year is going to be different from 2022 but we got a strong reality check and now, Vivek Agnihotri has something to say about it.

Post Pathaan’s box office triumph, biggies like Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee failed miserably at the ticket windows. It was a big shocker to the industry as no one expected this kind of condition just after Shah Rukh Khan’s epic comeback. Even the latest release Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn isn’t living up to the expectations.

Talking about the same, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to take a dig at Bollywood over the unprecedented amount given to the stars, who can’t even assure a huge opening to their films. He wrote, “Bollywood is in bad shape. Again. Seems as if the entire industry is happy giving unrealistic and exorbitant fees to stars who can’t even guarantee an opening. Most money is wasted in vanity and lifestyle of stars. What’s going wrong?”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Bollywood is in bad shape. Again. Seems as if the entire industry is happy giving unrealistic and exorbitant fees to stars who can’t even guarantee an opening. Most money is wasted in vanity and lifestyle of stars. What’s going wrong? @mid_day pic.twitter.com/iRKQK5142F — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2023

Well, it’s really a time to introspect about what’s going wrong for Bollywood as apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, no other Bollywood film has managed to be a clean success at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has worked to an extent. However, biggies like Selfiee and Shehzada have failed a big time.

