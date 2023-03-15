2022 was so happening for Kartik Aaryan as he delivered one of the year’s highest-grossing films with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when Bollywood needed it the most. However, his recent release, Shehzada, has tanked big time at the box office. In fact, it has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in recent times. Let’s see how much collection it has made till now!

The film is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and others. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the comedy-drama opened to critics’ mixed reviews, but almost everyone praised Kartik for his earnest performance. After taking an average start, the film didn’t pick up in the following days and as a result, we got a theatrical disaster.

Speaking about the collection till now, Shehzada has made 32.50 crores nett at the Indian box office. It’s really a nightmare as Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned 55.96 crores in its opening weekend itself and here, the lifetime is much lower than that number. Currently, the film is being played in very limited shows and is expected to wrap up the run by this Friday.

Moving on from the disastrous Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan visited New York for the first time and even got featured on Times Square. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a reel of him visiting the Big Apple. In the clip, a swarm of fans greet him and even perform his hook steps from the songs picturised on Kartik.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha.

