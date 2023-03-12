Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh or simply Honey Singh, is one of the artists credited with bringing rap culture to India. The music producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and actor has had a long list of controversies for his actions and lyrics. However, his loyal fans have never left him while he was down.

The musician also showed his love for his fans and always treated them with gratitude. A recent video showed the singer performing alongside a cleaning staff on stage, and the two were seen having a lot of fun. Read on to find out more about it!

The viral video of Yo Yo Honey Singh performing alongside the cleaning staff on stage to clear the confetti has been gaining popularity. As the singer is expecting the release of his new album Honey 3.0, the singer was performing at a concert in Jaipur recently and ensured that everyone must enjoy the single being of his performance. Even the two staff members responsible for cleaning the stage between the performance did not think they would have a moment like this!

As Yo Yo Honey Singh put his hands around one of the cleaners’ shoulders, the singer made him dance to his hit track, Love Dose. The staff enjoyed the moment, threw his boom, and danced wholeheartedly while showing his hip-hop dance moves with Honey Singh.

Watch the video of Yo Yo Honey Singh dancing with the staff member

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user named, Mayank Natholia. While resharing the video, ScoopWhoop, mentioned, “The Real OG Of OG’S Bro Nailed It Last Night. Honey Singh Concert Jaipur.”

While reacting to the video a user jokingly described his situation from the exam hall and said, “That sweeper is me in exam hall where I also don’t know what I’m doing”. Another added, “Sadak se utha ke star banaunga moment”.

“Yo yo honey Singh’s Pr team trying really hard to get him back in the game”, said another.

Many also called it a fake PR stunt, saying, “Second most scripted show after IPL”. Another added, “Yo yo honey Singh’s Pr team trying really hard to get him back in the game.” “Scripted, sweeper never comes in between the contest”, said a third user.

