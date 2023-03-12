Satish Kaushik is no more, and the news hasn’t really sunk into everyone’s mind. It was too shocking to accept, and maybe it was the same for the late actor as he walked slowly towards his end moments. Now, in a recent media conversation, the late actor’s manager Santosh Rai opened up about the last words spoken to him while going to the hospital, and it’s too heartbreaking to deal with. Scroll below to read more.

Late actor Satish was an icon who worked in legendary films and proved his worth as an actor, comedian, and director over the years of his career. However, he will forever be remembered as Calendar from Mr India.

On the day of the incident, Satish Kaushik and his manager Santosh Rai were in Delhi and were supposed to catch a flight in the morning to come back to Mumbai. After going to sleep, he started to feel the pain in his chest and had asked Santosh to take him to the hospital.

While they were in the car, Satish Kaushik spoke his last words to his manager Santosh Rai, and in a recent interview with ETimes, Santosh opened up about it and shared, “Santosh, main marna nahin chahta, mujhe bacha lo.”

Further, when Satish Kaushik’s chest pain increased, and he figured he might not make it, he had said to his manager, “Mujhe Vanshika ke liye jeena hai. Mujhe lagta hai main nahi bachunga. Shashi aur Vanshika ka khayyal rakhna”.

This is the second disastrous tragedy in the Kaushik family. Satish Kaushik and his wife had lost their first son Shanoo when he was just 5 or 6 years old. And years later, they had welcomed their daughter Vanshika through surrogacy.

Satish Kaushik’s daughter has been greatly affected by the loss of his father, and we hope the Kaushik family finds the strength to fight this situation. Rest in peace, Calendar.

