After the box office success of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor returned to the theatres with Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Bassi in the key roles, the film also has Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s cameo appearances. As the film is touted to be expensive, we bring you the fees of the whole star cast.

The film has been garnering mixed to positive responses from the audience at critics, the film seems to do okay-ish at the box office. As of now, the film has collected 36.59 crore in the first three days of its release. After hitting the screens on the occasion of Holi, it is expected to witness a jump on the weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and for all the obvious reasons, he’s the highest-paid actor on the list of star cast’s fees. According to the latest media reports, the actor was paid around Rs 25-30 crore for the Luv Ranjan directorial followed by Shraddha Kapoor, who took home Rs 7 crore for her character, making her the 2nd highest-paid actor of TJMM. With RK taking four times more salary than her leading female co-star, he has turned out to be the highest paid by Luv Films, as reported in Economic Times.

Speaking about the other star cast, the veteran filmmaker-turned-actor Boney Kapoor was paid Rs 80 Lakh, while Dimple Kapadia took home a total sum of Rs 70 Lakh. On the other hand, the salary of comedian Bassi, who plays RK’s best friend on-screen, is yet to be revealed!

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to be facing a clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Despite releasing in Jan, the film continues to have a smooth run in the theatres.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s star cast fees? Do let us know!

