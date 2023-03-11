Marvel Cinematic Universe has given characters that the superhero fandom has always admired. Captain America and Iron Man are two of the most liked characters from Marvel that have left their impact on generations to come. Both the characters had journeys of their own and have evolved their relationship with each other. From fighting each other and taking down the most significant threat, Thanos, they are one of the most loved duos within the MCU.

While it is uncertain whether they will be seen again in the MCU future projects or not, fans always wish to watch them together. They were last seen together in Avengers: End Game, and after that, there have been references to the characters in the recent Marvel projects that bring joy to ardent Marvel fans!

Considering the friendship between the duo, a new edit video shows the bromance between Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. Their scenes are perfectly synced with Arijit Singh’s ‘Tere Hawale’, adding more love to the bromance. The video starts with their face-off in the first Avengers movie and shows their encounters in the MCU movies.

The video posted by a video editor named Anshuman on Instagram has been gaining popularity. So far, the Iron Man and Captain America video has reached over 22k views, and everyone is talking about it!

Watch the edited video of Iron Man and Captain America below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAB BTC (@sab.btc)

While reacting to the video, a user said, “Tony and captain in parallel universe”. Another added, “Naughty America”. “bromance”, said another

A netizen also they are competing and commented, “Playboy ban ne ka competition”

“Captain America” To “Captain Tharki” New Movie Is Coming From Marvel…”, added another.

The user also added, “Tony & Cap in Earth 69”. “Bucky bans crying in the corner”, we guess it can be true!

Another added, “When U Download Avengers From Naughty America”

