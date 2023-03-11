Shakira happens to be one of the greatest artists of all time. She’s 46-year-old but doesn’t look a day beyond 28 because of how fit the singer is. While time and again, the Colombian singer has given us fashion goals over the years, the Hips Don’t Lie singer is off late, making headlines for her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Piqué. The singer has now performed her alleged diss track on Jimmy Fallon’s show and netizens are reacting to the video on social media. Scroll below to watch it.

Shakira enjoys a massive fan following globally among her fans and especially on social media, with over 84 million followers on Instagram. The singer often shares her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site giving a sneak peek to her fans.

Now coming back to the topic, Shakira along with BZRP has come to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the Colombian singer can be seen wearing an LBD on the show that she styled with matching thigh high boots but she also performed her alleged diss track for Gerard Piqué on the show looking bomb.

Shakira wore a transparent cut-out top in black colour that covered her b**bs with a matching coloured stripe and looked risky as she performed the song. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Can you believe she’s 46? What is that fit body even!

Reacting to her video, a user on social media commented, “I wanna trust people the way she trusts her top.”

Another user commented, “Me wondering what would happen if I wore that outfit to the office next week”

A third user commented, “She is a queen who has her crown on right! Global star forver! You can tell she is a genuine person🔥”

A fourth user commented, “AUUUUUUUU!!! 🐺✨ she wolf is back! 👏🏻✨”

What are your thoughts on Shakira performing in that risky top on the Jimmy Fallon show? Tell us in the space below.

