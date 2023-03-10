Taylor Swift is surely living the life of her dreams. the singer is currently at the peak of her career and enjoys a following of millions. As she is all set to embark upon her new tour, she is being honoured by Arizona as the state is honouring Taylor by temporarily renaming Glendale with her name for one day.

Taylor began her musical career at an early age and released her first single, Tim McGraw, in 2006. She gradually rose to fame with her catchy and soulful tracks and soon became a teenage star.

Taylor Swift is set to kickstart her most anticipated tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17. The singer will begin the tour from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. According to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix, the city of Glendale will be renamed temporarily in honour of Swift and her new tour.

The news outlet reported that the city’s mayor Jerry P Weiers would read a proclamation on Monday, revealing the city’s new temporary name. The name will remain in effect till the Grammy award-winning singer will be in the city for her performance.

The people of Glendale are seemingly extremely excited to welcome Swift for her performance as a part of her new tour and wanted to do something unusual for her. The news outlet further revealed Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex will also display welcome messages for the singer, while restaurants are expected to change their menu to a Swift-inspired one.

The buzz around Arizona state about Taylor Swift’s new nationwide tour is evident. The name of the Glendale will remain changed till March 18 as the singer has two concerts on March 17 and 18 in the city. She will further head to Las Vegas for her concert scheduled on March 24.

