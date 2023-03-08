Over the last couple of days, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been making the headlines owing to one of Hailey’s latest Instagram story where she allegedly threw shade at Selena Gomez. Not just this, but an eyebrow feud between Gomez and Kylie Jenner is also making news. Amid this, a fan compared Kylie, Hailey and Kendall Jenner to Mean Girls’ Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith for their bullying.

Now an old video of Kendall being asked to choose her least favourite Taylor Swift squad member – between Taylor, Selena, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Scroll below to know how she answered it. FYI: she slayed.

While on James Corden’s Spill Your Guts – where a celeb either has to answer some spicy question or eat/drink some weird dish, Kendall Jenner appeared. While there, the supermodel had a blast revealing secrets and spilling beans. However, the Kardashian-Jenner member was also asked about Taylor Swift’s squad in a now re-surfaced video.

As seen in the clip, James Corden asks Kendall Jenner to choose her least favourite Taylor Swift squad member and then begins naming a few – including Taylor, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Hailee Steinfeld and more. After patiently listing to the list, Kendall closes her nose and drinks some stinky bird’s spit. And thereby avoided answering the question – and creating any negativity among the fans.

Reacting to how Kendall Jenner avoided picking her least favourite Taylor Swift Squad member, one YouTube user wrote, “She literally passed the question to avoid spreading any hate .. 💀 why the hell everyone is pissed ..” Another noted, “If Kylie did this,then everyone will be like wow! she is trying to not spread hate. Ohh! she is a sweet mom🥰 But it’s kendall in this clip, so people will get pissed💀”

Another internet user commented, “If Kendall had decided to answer the question, she would have been completely attacked and roasted. People would have said that it wasn’t that hard to just avoid the question.” Praising her further, one more added, “So at-least she did not throw hate by not mentioning whom she dislikes and instead drank that thing.”

Check out the video here:

What do you think of the manner in which Kendall Jenner handled the situation? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

