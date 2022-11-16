Leonardo DiCaprio is known to be Hollywood’s heartthrob who has a long dating history, and most of his lady loves are models. Currently, he is making a lot of buzz over his alleged relationship with Gigi Hadid. But did you know there was a time when the Titanic actor made a move on Cara Delevingne, but she blew him off?

While talking about Leo and Gigi, rumours of romance brewing between the two came in days after he broke up with ex Camila Morrone in August this year. Since then, many sources have claimed that the two are dating. Photos of them together have gone viral as well.

Gigi Hadid may have swooned over Leonardo DiCaprio, but when it comes to Cara Delevingne, he couldn’t charm her. Back in 2013, The Sun reported that Cara snubbed actor Leonardo at ‘The Great Gatsby’s premiere in Cannes after the actor spent the whole evening chasing her.

“Normally all Leo has to do is look at a girl, and they fall at his feet. Though, Cara was having none of it,” an insider told the outlet. They added that Leonardo DiCaprio “spent the night chasing after” Cara Delevingne but “essentially she blew him out.” “They spoke, and he was pretty forward inviting her to a party back at his suite. They swapped numbers, but that was it,” the source continued.

“He tried every trick in the book and apparently kept lunging for her, but she kept dodging them. Everyone is howling at the fact she actually knocked back the biggest actor in the world. She thought he was too forward and too old,” the insider said.

At that time, Leonardo DiCaprio was 39, and Cara Delevingne was 21. Recently, a joke around the age of his exes became viral. Fans noticed how Leo breaks up with his girlfriends after they turn 25.

