The Harry Potter movie series is one of the biggest fictional films of all time which has gained an immense amount of love from people around the globe. From Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to Alan Rickman, Richard Bremmer and Ralph Fiennes, the cast members received massive love and appreciation from the global audience. During a recent event, Ralph Fiennes, who played the role of Lord Voldemort, went candid about whether he wanted to reprise his role in the wizarding world or not.

For the unversed, Ralph Fiennes is a popular English actor and filmmaker known for his excellent appearances at the Royal National Theatre. He has also won several awards and accolades for his prolific performances in a variety of movies. On the other hand, he has portrayed Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter movies namely Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2.

According to a report by Variety, as Ralph recently arrived on the red carpet at the New York premiere of his upcoming film The Menu, he was asked whether he would like to reprise his role of Lord Voldemort in the iconic Wizarding World. In response to that, Fiennes exclaimed revealing that he would definitely do that if JK Rowling called him to be a part of the same. He said, “Sure, of course. No question about it.”

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming American black comedy movie The Menu in which he will be essaying the lead role of a celebrity chef named Julian Slowik. Directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, the movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and is slated to hit the screens on November 18, 2022.

